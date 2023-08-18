Nurse suspended for administering wrong vaccine in Palakkad

August 18, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - PALAKKAD

A junior public health nurse at the Primary Health Centre, Pirayiri, was suspended after it was found that she had administered a wrong vaccine to a newborn a few days ago.

An investigation by the District Medical Officer found the nurse, Charulatha, guilty of giving a wrong vaccine to a five-day-old baby. The nurse reportedly admitted her mistake to the authorities.

Health officials said that the child was under observation at the District Hospital here. They said the child was safe.