Kerala

Nurse donates 10 cents to CMDRF

Priyakumari A. handing over the land documents to N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, to donate her 10 cent land to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, in Kasaragod on Friday

Priyakumari A. handing over the land documents to N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, to donate her 10 cent land to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, in Kasaragod on Friday  

more-in

In a humanitarian gesture to help the people affected by the floods in different parts of the State, a palliative care nurse at Muliyar here has donated 10 cents of her land to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

When she heard about the disaster that hit different parts of the State, Ms. Priyakumari, a resident of Kuttikkol here, decided to give whatever she could to help the affected people rebuild their lives.

“Instead of being sympathetic to the suffering ones, we should do something to help them come out of that,” she said after handing over the land documents to N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, at the collectorate on Friday. She also said that when she took the decision, her husband, Ravindran, who is a KSEB employee, as also other family members, supported it.

Ms. Priyakumari said that she had planned to hand over the land for the relief work last year itself, but she could not as she was unaware of the procedures. She said she had 92 cents of land in Kuttikkol.

Ms. Priyakumari has a daughter who is doing her graduation and a son who is a Class IX student. District Collector D. Sajith Babu and ADM N. Devidasan, were also present when she handed over the documents.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
flood
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2019 6:16:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nurse-donates-10-cents-to-cmdrf/article29114796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY