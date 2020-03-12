Nurse, daughter hospitalised

No fresh cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported from Pathanamthitta district for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The surveillance teams of the Health Department identified 48 primary contacts and 256 secondary contacts of the five virus-infected persons from Aythala in Ranni, who have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, on Thursday.

At present, a total of 17 persons, including the five infected persons, have been admitted to the General Hospital. This is besides 10 persons put on isolation at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry and one at the Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla.

A total of six persons have been admitted to the isolation wards attached to various hospitals in the district, while nine persons have been discharged from the isolation wards, on Thursday. District Collector P.B. Noohu and District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said a total of 63 throat swabs and blood samples collected from various persons having cough and fever in the district have been sent for clinical examination at the virology laboratory. The results of two samples received on Thursday was tested negative, they said.

The 36-year-old nurse who had attended on the COVID-19 infected family that came from Italy at the private hospital in Ranni and her eight-year-old daughter have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital with cough and fever on Thursday. Their throat swab and blood samples had been sent to the virology lab in Alappuzha for clinical examination and their condition was stable, sources said.

Mother, child from Italy

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman and her daughter, who reached their home in Ranni from Italy 20 days ago, were also admitted to the isolation ward on Wednesday night.