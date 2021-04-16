Nun's body found in well

The body of a 42-year-old nun was found inside the well of Pious Workers of St. Joseph's Convent, Kureepuzha, here on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sr Mable Joseph, a resident of Pavumba.

According to officials, she didn't attend the morning prayers and the nun was also missing from her room. They later retrieved a note from the room which said she is ending her life due to health issues. The body of the nun was taken out from the well around 11 a.m. in the presence of higher officials. Dog squad, forensic and fingerprint teams were also in the convent to collect evidence. "As per the preliminary reports it can be a suicide, but we can reach a conclusion only after getting forensic and autopsy reports," said an official.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH) - 1056.