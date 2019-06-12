Nuns air concern over transfer of police officers

Even as the hearing in the nun rape case is set to begin at the judicial first class magistrate court, Pala, later this month, the decision to transfer police officers who led the investigation against the key accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal out of the district has drawn flak from different quarters.

Critics say the transfer orders issued to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vaikom, K. Subhash and District Police Chief Hari Sankar, investigating officer and monitoring authority respectively in the case, will affect the course of the trial.

The victim and key witnesses in the case, who are residing at St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, on Wednesday alleged that the transfer of the DPC and the investigating officer was part of a conspiracy to sabotage the case. “We have deep concerns and fear about the transfer of the investigating officer even as the trial in the case is about to commence in the court. He has been transferred outside the district. Moreover, the DPC has been shifted when he had just completed a year at office. We doubt all these are part of a move to sabotage the case and the trial,” said one of the witnesses.

The Save Our Sisters Action Council, which has been campaigning for the victim nun, too has questioned the timing of the transfers.

The transfer of the officials comes along a Statewide rejig initiated by the Home Department. While Mr.Subash was transferred to the Vigilance unit at Thodupuzha, Mr.Harisankar will be taking charge as District Police Chief, Kollam Rural.

Besides the two officials, three more Deputy Police Superintendents have also been transferred out of the district.