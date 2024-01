January 24, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KANNUR

A 58-year-old nun of St. Mary’s Convent, Poovvam, was killed after being hit by a speeding bus in Taliparamaba on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sister Soumya. The accident took place at 6:30 a.m. when she was on her way to the Little Flower Church near convent.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.

The funeral will be held at Little Flower Church Cemetery, Poovvam, on Thursday.