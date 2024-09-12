Number of wards in urban local bodies to increase by 135

The number of wards in urban local bodies will go up by 135, as per a notification issued by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of wards in municipalities will go up by 128, while that of the Corporations, by seven wards. As per the decision, the number of wards in the 87 municipalities will go up from 3,113 to 3,241 and that of the six corporations from 414 to 421, taking the total number from 3,527 to 3,662.

The number of wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will go up to from 100 to 101, Kollam and Thrissur corporations from 55 to 56 each, Kochi from 74 to 76, Kozhikode 75 to 76 and Kannur 55 to 56. The numbers were revised on the basis of the 2011 census.

The government has also revised the number of reservation wards in the urban local bodies. Through an earlier notification, the government had increased the number of three-tier panchayat wards to 19950. The overall revision takes the total number of local body wards in the state from 21,900 to 23,612.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.