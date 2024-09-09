GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Number of wards in three-tier panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district to go up by 103

Published - September 09, 2024 10:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The number of wards in the three-tier panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district will increase by 103 wards, taking the number from 1,480 to 1,583, as per a notification issued by the Director, Local Self Government (Rural).

The wards in the districts are being increased in line with a State-wide decision hiking the total number of grama, block and district panchayat wards in Kerala by 1,577.

The number of wards in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat will go up by two wards from 26 to 28, and block panchayats by 14 from 155 to 169. As many as 87 new wards will be added to grama panchayat wards in the district, taking the number from 1,299 to 1,386.

The following grama panchayats will not see any increase in the number of their wards: Pazhayakunnummel, Azhoor, Anchuthengu, Vakkom, Chirayinkeezhu, Nanniyode, Peringamala, Aryanad and Poovar.

