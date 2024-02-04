Number of schools with average strength of fewer than 25 students on the rise

February 04, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The number of schools with an average strength of fewer than 25 students has been increasing for the past three years in the State. According to the Economic Review tabled in the Assembly, in 2023-24 the total number of schools with an average strength of fewer than 25 students was 961. Of these, 379 were in the government sector and 582 in the aided sector.

In 2022-23, the total number of such schools was 953, eight less than that in 2023-24. Of these 953 schools, 356 were in government sector, 23 less than the previous year. In the aided sector, the number of such schools was 597. In 2021-22, the number of such schools was lower still at 947. Of these, 370 were in the government sector and 577 in aided.

The number of government lower primary (LP) schools where the average number of students is fewer than 10 has been declining over the past three years. In 2023-24, there were 34 government lower primary (LP) schools where the average number of students was fewer than 10. In the aided sector, the number of such LP schools was 91. There was one such upper primary (UP) school and one high school (HS) in the government sector. In the aided sector, there were seven such UP schools and two HS.

In 2022-23, the number of such government LP schools was 39, and that of aided LP schools was 79 in the aided sector. There were zero such schools in both UP and HS in the government sector, and nine and four, respectively, in the aided sector.

In 2021-22, there were 52 such government LP schools and 84 aided LP schools. There was one UP school and no high school where the average number of students was fewer than 10 in the government sector. In aided schools, the number was 15 for UP and zero for HS.

Highest in Pathanamthitta

The highest number of schools with fewer than 25 students in 2023-24 was in Pathanamthitta (189), followed by Kottayam (133) and Kannur (113). These districts had fewer number of students the previous two years too. In the government sector, Kottayam had the largest number of schools with fewer number of students – 55. Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha followed with 50 and 48 schools, respectively. In the aided sector, the highest number of schools with fewer number of students was in Pathanamthitta (139), followed by Kannur (94).

The Economic Review noted that among government schools with fewer number of students, majority (92.08%) were LP schools. In the aided sector too, 88.14% of schools with fewer students were LP schools.

