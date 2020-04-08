Number of cases rises to 16 in Pathanamthitta

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta has gone up to 16 with a 27-year-old youth, who came from Dubai, testing positive for the infection on Wednesday.

According to a medical bulletin, the youth reached Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight (Flight 568, seat 39 K) at 2.55 a.m. on March 21. He was taken to Akash Hospital in Bengaluru by the airport authorities on March 22. He reached the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on an Indigo flight (6E 379, seat 5 C) at 10 a.m. on March 22 and reached home at Edappavoor, near Ranni, in a car by 12.45 p.m. Since then, the youth has been home-quarantined.

A total of 15 persons have been quarantined at isolation wards.

District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said 158 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.