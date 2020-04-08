Kerala

Number of cases rises to 16 in Pathanamthitta

Home-quarantined youth who came from Dubai tested positive

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta has gone up to 16 with a 27-year-old youth, who came from Dubai, testing positive for the infection on Wednesday.

According to a medical bulletin, the youth reached Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight (Flight 568, seat 39 K) at 2.55 a.m. on March 21. He was taken to Akash Hospital in Bengaluru by the airport authorities on March 22. He reached the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on an Indigo flight (6E 379, seat 5 C) at 10 a.m. on March 22 and reached home at Edappavoor, near Ranni, in a car by 12.45 p.m. Since then, the youth has been home-quarantined.

A total of 15 persons have been quarantined at isolation wards.

District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said 158 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 11:18:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/number-of-cases-rises-to-16-in-pathanamthitta/article31293149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY