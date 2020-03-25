Number of cases rises to 12

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta has gone up to 12, with two more persons who came from abroad with symptomatic infection were tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday.

According to official sources, one of them, 45-year-old man from Adoor, came from Dubai and the other, 40-year-old man hailing from Aranmula came from the United Kingdom. Both of them have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

104 persons arrested

As many as 104 persons were arrested from different parts of the district for violating the prohibitory orders under Section144 on Wednesday and 132 cases were registered in this connection at various police stations so far.

According to an official medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here at 7.50 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 21 persons have been quarantined at the isolation wards set up in various hospitals.

Mr. Noohu said nine of them were at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital; seven at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry; two at the General Hospital at Adoor; and three others at the Pushpagiri Medical College in Thiruvalla.

4,138 persons

The Collector said that a total of 4,138 persons had been quarantined at their homes in different parts of the district as on Wednesday evening. Of these, 4,056 persons were those who have come from various foreign countries.

As many as 376 primary contacts and 29 secondary contacts of the infected persons were placed under home quarantine. Mr. Noohu said a total of 1,426 migrant workers were screened for fever by the health surveillance teams, in association with the Labour Department in the district, on Wednesday.

As many as 15 of them, who were found to be having symptomatic fever, were home quarantined. The district became the epicentre of the second spell of COVID-19 infection in the State with three persons arriving from Italy at their home village of Aythala in Ranni and their two relatives testing positive for the infection on March 7.

The elderly parents of the infected man who came from Italy and two others too were tested positive later. A 42-year-old man from Kodumthara in Pathanamthitta, who came from Qatar on March 20, too was tested positive on March 23.

Ten of the infected persons have been admitted to the isolation wards of two government hospitals while the elderly parents from Ranni were admitted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.