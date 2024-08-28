Nuclear power plant proposal: Kerala State Electricity Board seeks study on potential sites

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has reportedly requested the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) to carry out a feasibility study on potential locations for a nuclear power plant in Kerala.

It is understood that the KSEB, in a letter to NIAS, has sought opinions on the potential of locations in Athirapally in Thrissur district and Cheemeni in Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office denied any knowledge of the KSEB’s request to NIAS.

In July this year KSEB chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar had held talks with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on the feasibility of setting up a nuclear power plant in the State.

In the 2024-25 Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Centre’s plans for R&D in small and modular nuclear reactors. The Union Budget had noted the Centre’s intention to partner with the private sector for the development and establishment of Bharat Small Modular Reactors.