NTU hunger strike in front of Secretariat

Updated - August 14, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State leadership of the National Teachers’ Union (NTU) will stage a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat on Saturday to highlight the problems in the education sector.

Dharnas will also be organised in district centres by district committees of the union the same day to express solidarity with the Secretariat protest.

The NTU is raising demands such as immediate sanction of benefits for teachers such as leave surrender and pay revision arrears; withdrawal of contributory pension; rehaul of Medisep by including government share; increase in midday meal rates; and ensuring job security.

