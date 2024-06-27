GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTU to boycott cluster training on Saturday

Published - June 27, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The National Teachers’ Union (NTU) has decided to boycott the cluster training to be conducted by the General Education department on Saturday in protest against the government move to make Saturdays working days.

The government published the academic calendar disregarding the Right to Education Act and keeping out schools that followed the Muslim calendar, a statement from the union said. Teachers taking part in the boycott will burn copies of the academic calendar published by the government “unilaterally” in all the cluster training centres in the State, the NTU statement said.

