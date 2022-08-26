NTPC-Kayamkulam wins Golden Peacock Award
The National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Kayamkulam unit has bagged the Golden Peacock Award – 2022 instituted by the Institute of Directors for occupational health and safety. S.K. Ram, general manager, NTPC-Kayamkulam, along with Ajay Kumar Thakur, assistant general manager (safety), and Anand Maruti Malak, assistant general manager, (operation and maintenance/RE-Solar), received the award from former Chief Justice of India M.N. Venkatachaliah in a function held in Bengaluru on Thursday.
