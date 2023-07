July 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the NTPC, Kayamkulam, 15 benches and desks were distributed to Government Upper Primary School, Karthikappally on Thursday. S.K. Ram, general manager, NTPC-Kayamkulam, Biju, headmaster, UPS Karthikappally, and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.