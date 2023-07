July 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the NTPC, Kayamkulam, 15 benches and desks were distributed to Government Upper Primary School, Karthikappally on Thursday. S.K. Ram, general manager, NTPC-Kayamkulam, Biju, headmaster, UPS Karthikappally, and others attended the function.