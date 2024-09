The NTPC- Kayamkulam unit celebrated its 29th Raising Day on Wednesday.

Anil Shrivastava, chief general manager, NTPC-Kayamkulam hoisted the NTPC flag on the occasion. The flag hoisting was followed by NTPC Geet and cutting of cake. A mass tree plantation drive was also undertaken.

NTPC officials Anand Maruti Malak, E. Balakrishnan, D.S.R. Sastry, and others attended the function.

