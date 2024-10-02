ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Kayamkulam celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Published - October 02, 2024 06:39 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Kayamkulam celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday. The ceremony began with Anil Shrivastava, business unit head, NTPC Kayamkulam, garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. On the occasion, with the culmination of the Swachhta Hi Seva-2024 campaign, dust bins of 240-litre capacity were distributed to five grama panchayats - Cheppad, Chingoli, Karthikappally, Pallippad and Arattupuzha under the CSR initiative of the NTPC. Mr. Shrivastava also distributed prizes to the winners of an essay competition held in connection with the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. NTPC officials Anand Malak, E. Balakrishnan, Manu S., and Madasu Lingaiah, employees, family members and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US