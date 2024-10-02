GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTPC Kayamkulam celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Published - October 02, 2024 06:39 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Kayamkulam celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday. The ceremony began with Anil Shrivastava, business unit head, NTPC Kayamkulam, garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. On the occasion, with the culmination of the Swachhta Hi Seva-2024 campaign, dust bins of 240-litre capacity were distributed to five grama panchayats - Cheppad, Chingoli, Karthikappally, Pallippad and Arattupuzha under the CSR initiative of the NTPC. Mr. Shrivastava also distributed prizes to the winners of an essay competition held in connection with the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. NTPC officials Anand Malak, E. Balakrishnan, Manu S., and Madasu Lingaiah, employees, family members and others attended the function.

