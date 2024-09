NTPC distributes Onam kits

As part of NTPC’s corporate social responsibility initiative, Onam festival kits were distributed to underprivileged families in Arattupuzha, Karthikappally, Chingoli, Cheppad, and Pallippad grama panchayats. A total of 150 kits were distributed in a function held at NTPC-Kayamkulam recently. Anil Shrivastava, chief general manager, NTPC-Kayamkulam, Madasu Lingaiah, manager (HR), NTPC- Kayamkulam, Chingoli grama panchayat president Padmasree Sivadasan, Cheppad grama panchayat president Venu Kumar, Karthikappally grama panchayat president Girijabai, Pallippad grama panchayat president Renjini R., and others attended the function.