NSS welcomes apex court order on EWS quota

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
November 07, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the Supreme Court order upholding the 103rd Constitutional amendment, which introduced 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in education and public employment, the Nair Service Society (NSS) termed the order as an important step in ensuring social justice.

According to NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair, the apex court order also marked the realisation of a demand raised by NSS founder leader Mannath Padmanabhan more than six decades ago.

“The court order comes as a recognition to the stance taken by the NSS right from the period of Mannam that reservation should be given not on the basis of caste but on the basis of financial background,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannath Padmanabhan had submitted a memorandum to the then Chief Minister in November 1958 demanding reservation on the basis of financial status. However, those enjoying undue benefits in the name of reservation had tried to silence the organisation by raising fake allegations of casteism.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The financially backward people among the backward communities will now realise the truth and come out against those claiming their benefits unduly,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app