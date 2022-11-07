NSS welcomes apex court order on EWS quota

Welcoming the Supreme Court order upholding the 103rd Constitutional amendment, which introduced 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in education and public employment, the Nair Service Society (NSS) termed the order as an important step in ensuring social justice.

According to NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair, the apex court order also marked the realisation of a demand raised by NSS founder leader Mannath Padmanabhan more than six decades ago.

“The court order comes as a recognition to the stance taken by the NSS right from the period of Mannam that reservation should be given not on the basis of caste but on the basis of financial background,” he said.

Mannath Padmanabhan had submitted a memorandum to the then Chief Minister in November 1958 demanding reservation on the basis of financial status. However, those enjoying undue benefits in the name of reservation had tried to silence the organisation by raising fake allegations of casteism.

“The financially backward people among the backward communities will now realise the truth and come out against those claiming their benefits unduly,” he added.