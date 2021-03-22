NSS warns LDF against ‘crossing limits’

KOTTAYAM

22 March 2021 19:22 IST

‘Forum will stand by those who protect faith’

Intensifying its attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) ahead of the upcoming elections, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has warned against the coalition’s leaders crossing the limits while criticising the community organisation.

In a statement on Monday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair also sought to dismiss such criticism with due contempt. “The NSS has always stood for the right to worship and social justice and it stands by those who protect faith. There is no politics involved in this stance,” he said.

The community organisation, he said, never had any political ambitions and hence, it never curried favour with any political parties or leaders.

A majority of the people across the world, irrespective of their religion, regard their faith and traditions as paramount. “Those who have ignored this fact in the rush of power will surely face setback,” he added.