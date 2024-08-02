GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSS volunteers will build 150 houses for landslides-hit people in Wayanad: Minister

NSS will initiate long-term relief works in the affected areas and provide expert counselling to people to overcome trauma

Published - August 02, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will construct 150 houses for those affected by the landslides in Wayanad, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

It would be the largest volunteering activity taken up by the NSS, which had earlier set a model by building ‘Love Homes’ for their homeless friends, the Minister told media persons here on Friday. The Minister said the construction of the houses would be undertaken jointly by various NSS cells in the State. NSS units of universities, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary, technical education department and ITIs would be part of the mission.

Back to school

The NSS would initiate more long-term relief works in the affected areas and provide expert counselling to people to overcome trauma. It had also designed a ‘Back to School and College’ campaign to prepare the students to return to educational institutions as part of bringing back normalcy in the disaster-hit areas, she said.

The Minister visited various relief camps in the Irinjalakuda constituency. She distributed essential goods collected by the NSS units to the residents of the camps. As many as 135 camps were functioning in the district in various taluks and 8,208 people from 3,183 families are accommodated there.

Shutters still open

Though the rain has subsided in the district for the past two days, many places are still reeling under floods. Though water level has decreased in the dams, their shutters have not yet been closed.

It is a tedious process for people to clean the slush and waste dumped in the houses along with floodwater. There is also the threat of snakes.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged the people to be careful while entering waterbodies for Karkadaka vavu rituals.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.