NSS voices objection to caste census

NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has attributed the emerging voices for caste-based census and reservation to vote bank politics

October 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Congress is pressing ahead for a nationwide caste census, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has come out in the open against the move.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has attributed the emerging voices for caste-based census and reservation to vote bank politics. According to him, the governments are duty bound to take all those staying backward in terms of education, social status and employment to the mainstream irrespective of their caste and creed.

“Caste-based reservation is a key driver of the Savarna-Avarna culture that cultivates rivalry between the castes, which enjoy the benefits of reservation and those who are not,’’ he noted.

While the creamy layer among the backward communities continued to enjoy all benefits of reservation , the economically and socially backward among the forward castes stood to loose from it, added Mr. Nair.

