NSS voices its concerns on EWS sample survey

Comprehensive survey and detailed socio-economic and communal census needed to determine EWS among forward communities

As the State Government is slated to initiate discussions on the sample survey report on the economically weaker sections (EWS) among the forward communities by the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities (KSCEBCFC), the Nair Service Society (NSS) has urged the authorities to consider the issues raised by it

In a statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said a comprehensive survey and a detailed socio-economic and communal census were needed to determine the EWS among forward communities.

“The Justice A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai Commission had recommended a comprehensive survey to determine reservation criteria for forward communities, which also included the current representational status of reserved communities in Government services. Such a survey is critical in ascertaining the status of each community and ensure the Constitutional right of reservation to the EWS among the forward communities in its real sense,” Mr. Nair said.

Asserting that the objection of the NSS pertained only to the sample survey, Mr.Nair also held that all suggestions and recommendations of the Commission for the welfare of the forward communities must be implemented.

“At the same time, a comprehensive and scientific survey should not be the basis of the reservation policy and cannot be replaced with a sample survey. We cannot rule out the possibility of sample survey becoming a setback to the reservation of forward communities,” Mr. Nair added.

Holding that the issues raised by the NSS were upheld by the High Court on account of its legal and factual merits, he also said that the community organisation was making its stance clear in view of the government deciding to initiate detailed discussions on the sample survey report, `which was submitted even before the High Court taking a final decision on the petition submitted by the NSS'