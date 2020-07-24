NSS urges govt. to defer admissions

Taking note of the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases across the State, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has urged the State government not to rush into conducting admissions to higher secondary schools and colleges.

In a statement issued here on Friday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair demanded that the government consider making changes in the duration of the academic year and the syllabus by taking into account the unprecedented situation. “While the guidelines stipulate people to stay at home, the government is going ahead with the examinations, interviews and admission process to educational institutions. This will force the students and their parents to step out and assemble, as was seen during the KEAM exams,” he said.

According to him, the State government has the moral responsibility to postpone such interviews and admission proceedings to a later date so as to avoid further escalation of the disease. “It is learnt the online admission process to undergraduate degree courses and first-year higher secondary sector are slated to be held on July 28 and 29. Those who do not have access to the system from their home or the knowledge to apply online will step out seeking assistance,” he noted.

Mr. Nair also sought to remind the government that it had already taken over several of these schools and colleges for opening quarantine units and COVID first-line treatment centres, he said.