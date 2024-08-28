Students collect two tonnes of e-waste for Onam kit distribution to palliative care patients

The students part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Vocational Higher Secondary School in Adimaly, Idukki, has taken up a novel initiative to provide Onam kits to palliative care patients with proceeds received from recycling e-waste.

According to NSS coordinators, this was the second consecutive year that NSS volunteers collected e-waste from the Adimaly panchayat.

Nithin Mohan, NSS Programme officer of the school, said that the NSS volunteers collected over two tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste) from the premises of Adimaly panchayat. “The volunteers collected various types of junk including desktops computers, printers, television, mobile phones, washing machines and mobile chargers within a period of one month,” said Mr. Mohan.

“The collected e-waste was handed over to the state Suchitwa Mission. The money received from the e-waste will be used to arrange the Onam kits,” he said.

District Collector V. Vigheshwari will inaugurate the Onam kit distribution at the SNDP school on September 4.

