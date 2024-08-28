ADVERTISEMENT

Students collect two tonnes of e-waste for Onam kit distribution to palliative care patients

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 08:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

E-waste collected by the NSS unit of the SNDP Yogam Vocational Higher Secondary School in Adimaly, Idukki, being sorted for the recycling. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Vocational Higher Secondary School in Adimaly, Idukki, has taken up a novel initiative to provide Onam kits to palliative care patients with proceeds received from recycling e-waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NSS coordinators, this was the second consecutive year that NSS volunteers collected e-waste from the Adimaly panchayat.

Nithin Mohan, NSS Programme officer of the school, said that the NSS volunteers collected over two tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste) from the premises of Adimaly panchayat. “The volunteers collected various types of junk including desktops computers, printers, television, mobile phones, washing machines and mobile chargers within a period of one month,” said Mr. Mohan.

“The collected e-waste was handed over to the state Suchitwa Mission. The money received from the e-waste will be used to arrange the Onam kits,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Collector V. Vigheshwari will inaugurate the Onam kit distribution at the SNDP school on September 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US