Students collect two tonnes of e-waste for Onam kit distribution to palliative care patients

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 08:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
E-waste collected by the NSS unit of the SNDP Yogam Vocational Higher Secondary School in Adimaly, Idukki, being sorted for the recycling.

E-waste collected by the NSS unit of the SNDP Yogam Vocational Higher Secondary School in Adimaly, Idukki, being sorted for the recycling. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Vocational Higher Secondary School in Adimaly, Idukki, has taken up a novel initiative to provide Onam kits to palliative care patients with proceeds received from recycling e-waste.

According to NSS coordinators, this was the second consecutive year that NSS volunteers collected e-waste from the Adimaly panchayat.

Nithin Mohan, NSS Programme officer of the school, said that the NSS volunteers collected over two tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste) from the premises of Adimaly panchayat. “The volunteers collected various types of junk including desktops computers, printers, television, mobile phones, washing machines and mobile chargers within a period of one month,” said Mr. Mohan.

“The collected e-waste was handed over to the state Suchitwa Mission. The money received from the e-waste will be used to arrange the Onam kits,” he said.

District Collector V. Vigheshwari will inaugurate the Onam kit distribution at the SNDP school on September 4.

