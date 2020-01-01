NSS to stick to ‘right-distance’ policy

The Nair Service Society (NSS) here on Wednesday vowed to hold firm on the ‘right-distance’ policy in view of the continuing apathy of those in power towards ensuring social justice.

Addressing the gathering at the Akhila Kerala Nair Prathinidhi Sammelan as part of the 143nd Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at Perunna, NSS General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said that it was imperative for the community members to judiciously use the policy and find the right choice among the political fronts.

“As to how we should find the right distance, the NSS members have demonstrated it during the recent Parliamentary election,’’ noted Mr. Nair, in an apparent reference to the massive drubbing of the Left Democratic Front in the last general election.

No stand on CAA

Regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mr. Nair said the community organisation was yet to take a specific stance on the issue. “We chose to stay away from a meeting convened by the Chief Minister to discuss the issue but the public clearly knows our position on this,’’ he said.

Regarding the Sabarimala issue, he said, “We have already filed five affidavits and plan to file four more affidavits soon. All our moves in the apex court will be made through senior Counsel K. Parasaran,’’ he added.

On the occasion, the organisation also registered its strong protest against the State government for the delay in implementing the 10% reservation for the economically backward among the general category in government jobs and education and its move to implement reservation quota for the SC/ST and OBC categories in streams 2 and 3 of the Kerala Administrative Service.

NSS president P.S. Narendranathan Nair presided over the function.