HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSS to embark on massive clean-up drive

August 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

National Service Scheme (NSS) units under the Higher Education department will embark on a mega clean-up drive to create 3,000 ‘gardens’ across the State. The proposed Haritham Nirmalam project is being formulated as part of the government’s ambitious Malinyamukhtha Nava Keralam (waste-free New Kerala) campaign.

Areas that have been facing the menace of littering will be identified to be made ‘Sneharamams’ (gardens) in consultation with the local bodies, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The project will be part of year-long programmes that are being planned for the nearly 3,500 NSS units that function in the State.

The units will implement the scheme in their immediate vicinity or areas that have been ‘adopted’ for social work. The programme is planned to commence on the Gandhi Jayanti day (October 2) and conclude on January 1 next.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.