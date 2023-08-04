NSS to embark on massive clean-up drive

August 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

National Service Scheme (NSS) units under the Higher Education department will embark on a mega clean-up drive to create 3,000 ‘gardens’ across the State. The proposed Haritham Nirmalam project is being formulated as part of the government’s ambitious Malinyamukhtha Nava Keralam (waste-free New Kerala) campaign.

Areas that have been facing the menace of littering will be identified to be made ‘Sneharamams’ (gardens) in consultation with the local bodies, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The project will be part of year-long programmes that are being planned for the nearly 3,500 NSS units that function in the State.

The units will implement the scheme in their immediate vicinity or areas that have been ‘adopted’ for social work. The programme is planned to commence on the Gandhi Jayanti day (October 2) and conclude on January 1 next.