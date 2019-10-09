NSS to adopt ‘right distance’ policy in Assembly bypolls

In a major departure from its long-held policy of maintaining equidistance from all political organisations, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has called on its members to maintain the ‘right distance’ in the coming byelections in five Assembly constituencies in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the 106th Vijayadashami Nair Summit at Perunna on Tuesday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair appealed to community members to make up their mind by taking into account the prevailing political situation and communal equations. ‘‘While the NSS has always maintained equidistance to all political parties, the organisation is now forced to shift towards the right distance so as to protect democracy, secularism, social justice, faith in God, customs and rituals,'' he said.

He, however, did not name any political party or coalition in particular. At the same time, he launched a scathing attack on both the Left Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party. ‘‘The State government, under the guise of renaissance, is attempting divide people as savarnas and avarnas and trigger differences as upper and backward classes, to make political gains. Hence, we have to protest and respond against the government which is now ruling the State,” he said.

According to Mr. Nair, the government was eyeing the vote bank of the Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes by dishonouring the upper castes. “They better change their belief that forward communities’ votes are divided,” he said.

He further accused the LDF government of sabotaging all financial and welfare projects introduced by the previous government for the forward communities.

On the occasion, he came down heavily on the BJP for its double standards on the Sabarimala issue.

Change of stance

“The BJP-led Central government could have very well resolved the Sabarimala issue through an ordinance or enactment of an Act. Now, a Union Minister has just stated in Konni that the Centre would enact an Act only if the Supreme Court dismisses the review petitions on the subject.

This is clearly an attempt to hoodwink people as there are absolutely no such issues in enacting a law even while the review petition is under the consideration of the court. The BJP has not taken any sincere efforts in protecting the faith of the people,” he said.

NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair presided over the meeting.