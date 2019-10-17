NSS stance will create hatred: Natesan

The recent stance taken by the Nair Service Society (NSS) will create hatred and cause tension between different castes in the State, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Mr. Natesan said the NSS seeking votes in the name of caste in the byelections would make Kerala a lunatic asylum. “The NSS always shows disregard to the Ezhava community. The thoughts of NSS leadership are barbaric. They have a special agenda and want to put upper caste people everywhere. Even after getting all benefits, they still maintain that the community has been ignored. They are misleading the public,” he said.

Mr. Natesan said the NSS had always tried to denigrate Chief Ministers belonging to the Ezhava community. “We have seen this behaviour of the NSS against R. Sankar, V.S. Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan. The NSS has already started moves to make a person from the upper caste community as Chief Minister of the State,” he said.

The SNDP Yogam general secretary said the NSS stance of maintaining the ‘right distance’ in the bypolls was part of a strategy and they were with the United Democratic Front (UDF). “This byelections have no relevance. The SNDP Yogam will not support any political front in the bypolls,” Mr. Natesan said.