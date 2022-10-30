NSS seeks withdrawal of cases against Sabarimala devotees

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has urged the State government to withdraw the cases registered in connection with the devotees' protests of 2018.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the cases registered against the devotees including women in connection with the Namajapaghoshayathra were still active. A majority of the accused in these cases were either students or people aspiring for jobs abroad or within the country, besides the innocent devotees who had visited the Sabarimala shrine for darshan.

As per news reports, as many as 17,000 cases were registered against 68,000 persons in connection with these protests. Though the State government announced ahead of the previous Assembly election that it would withdraw those cases, people who were arraigned as accused in the case continue to receive summons issued by the courts in this connection, he said.

“Since this government has withdrawn cases of even more serious nature on account of different reasons, it has the moral responsibility to withdraw the cases booked against these innocent people. Despite repeated demands by the NSS and other organisations, the government has not initiated any step in this regard. This inaction raises the suspicion that whether it is a challenge to the Hindu devotees,’’ he said.