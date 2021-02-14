NSS seeks withdrawal of cases against devotees

Days after criticising political parties of using the Sabarimala issue for political gains ahead of the Assembly elections, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has now urged the State government to withdraw the cases registered in connection with the devotees’ protests of 2018.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the cases registered against the devotees, including women, in connection with the Namajapaghoshayathra were still active.

‘Students, jobseekers’

Most of the accused were either students or people aspiring for jobs, besides devotees who had visited the temple for ‘darshan.’

“Since this government has withdrawn cases of even more serious nature citing various reasons, it should now withdraw the cases booked against these innocent people. Otherwise, it will seem as if the State government is continuing to settle scores with the devotees,” he said.