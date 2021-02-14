NSS seeks withdrawal of cases against devotees

Days after criticising political parties of using the Sabarimala issue for political gains ahead of the Assembly elections, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has now urged the State government to withdraw the cases registered in connection with the devotees’ protests of 2018.
In a statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the cases registered against the devotees, including women, in connection with the Namajapaghoshayathra were still active.
‘Students, jobseekers’
Most of the accused were either students or people aspiring for jobs, besides devotees who had visited the temple for ‘darshan.’
“Since this government has withdrawn cases of even more serious nature citing various reasons, it should now withdraw the cases booked against these innocent people. Otherwise, it will seem as if the State government is continuing to settle scores with the devotees,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath