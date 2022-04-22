NSS scheme launched

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Friday inaugurated a career advancement scheme launched by the National Service Scheme (NSS) State unit that aims at nurturing at least one IAS officer on every campus.

A thousand students will be screened from among nearly 2,000 applicants to receive free civil service coaching as part of the programme. The endeavour is being conducted in association with Eduzone IAS Academy and Grama Niketan Centre for Academic Research, according to an official release.

From the next academic year onwards, 15 bridge course students selected from the general category, SC, ST and other backward communities will come under the purview of the programme.