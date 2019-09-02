NSS: Revive forward communities forum

The Nair Service Society has urged the authorities to restore the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities from its state of near-dormancy.

It accused the State government of showing grave disregard towards the welfare of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the forward communities.

In a statement on Sunday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said that the functioning of the commission was gradually grinding to a halt because of the State government’s lack of interest. “The authorities should think whether this disregard for a section of people is appropriate for a democratically elected government,” he said.

‘Just ₹17 crore received’

It noted a rise in complaints about non-availability of financial assistance through the commission from last year. “Inquiries have revealed that it instead received just ₹17 crore out of the ₹70 crore it should have received for 2018-19 and 2019-20,” it added.