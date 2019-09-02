Kerala

NSS: Revive forward communities forum

more-in

‘State govt. has not handed over allotted financial aid to the corporation’

The Nair Service Society has urged the authorities to restore the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities from its state of near-dormancy.

It accused the State government of showing grave disregard towards the welfare of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the forward communities.

In a statement on Sunday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said that the functioning of the commission was gradually grinding to a halt because of the State government’s lack of interest. “The authorities should think whether this disregard for a section of people is appropriate for a democratically elected government,” he said.

‘Just ₹17 crore received’

It noted a rise in complaints about non-availability of financial assistance through the commission from last year. “Inquiries have revealed that it instead received just ₹17 crore out of the ₹70 crore it should have received for 2018-19 and 2019-20,” it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 12:19:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nss-revive-forward-communities-forum/article29317210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY