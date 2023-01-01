NSS reiterates demand to withdraw cases in connection with Sabarimala protests

January 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Expressing the community’s strong displeasure over the State government’s attitude towards various issues, Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on Sunday reiterated the organisation’s demand to withdraw cases registered during the protests against entry of women to the Sabarimala temple.

Addressing the 146th Mannam Jayanti celebrations at the NSS headquarters in Perunna, Changanassery, on Sunday, Mr. Nair voiced the raging discontent among the community members over the delay in withdrawing the cases. “These cases are still active, putting thousands of people in a quandary. The government has turned a blind eye towards our repeated demands to withdraw the cases registered against innocent people, including women. While this government has dropped several other cases of serious nature, it continues to trouble those who went for darshan in Sabarimala and people who participated in peaceful processions,” he said.

According to him, the government was forced to declare its stance on leaving the recruitment of teachers and other staff members in aided educational institutions to the public service commission after the NSS had raised its voice against such a demand.

The Nair delegates’ meet also passed resolutions demanding the withdrawal of cases registered in connection with the Sabarimala protests and in support of the Supreme Court’s order upholding 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in forward communities.

The Mannam Jayanti celebrations will be held on Monday, which will commence with offering floral tributes at the Mannam samadhi at 7 a.m. Sashi Tharoor, MP, is slated to inaugurate the celebrations at 10.45 a.m.

NSS president M. Sasikumar will preside over the function. Former Director General of Police Alexander Jacob will deliver the Mannam commemoration speech. Mr. Sukumaran Nair will inaugurate the newly built Mannam memorial NSS convention centre on the occasion.

The NSS’s decision to invite Mr. Tharoor to the function has triggered speculations among the political circles as an acknowledgement of his rising political profile by the community organisation.