HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSS reiterates commitment to equidistant policy

NSS reiterates commitment to equidistant policy in the Puthuppally by-elections and dismissed reports on its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

September 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Reiterating its commitment to the policy of equidistant from all political parties in the Puthuppally by-elections, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has dismissed the reports on the community organisation’s decision to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a statement given here on Friday, NSS General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has said that an online media platform wrongly reported on the NSS dropping its equidistant policy for the first-time in its history and declared support to the BJP. “Members of the NSS have every right to believe in their respective political ideologies and cast votes accordingly. It does not mean that NSS has offered support to any political party,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.