NSS reiterates commitment to equidistant policy

September 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Reiterating its commitment to the policy of equidistant from all political parties in the Puthuppally by-elections, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has dismissed the reports on the community organisation’s decision to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a statement given here on Friday, NSS General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has said that an online media platform wrongly reported on the NSS dropping its equidistant policy for the first-time in its history and declared support to the BJP. “Members of the NSS have every right to believe in their respective political ideologies and cast votes accordingly. It does not mean that NSS has offered support to any political party,” he said.