NSS reiterates call to shun wedding luxury

As the COVID-19 scare is leading the State into an unprecedented financial crisis, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has reiterated its call to shun all forms of extravagant spending in the name of weddings, funerals, and festivals.

In the latest editorial published in its mouthpiece Service, the NSS has termed wedding extravaganza as one of the major challenges being faced by each family in the Nair community. Reckless spending for weddings has put many families in financial crisis and debt trap. Parents should be careful spending money according to their capacity.

It further called up on the community members to overcome the tendency to splurge money in the name of festivals, competitive fireworks, elephant craze, and an increasing number of programmes such as Sapthaham-Sathram.

Loans

“We can see several examples of those who draw loans and mortgage their property to keep their status intact in this competition and eventually losing everything, including their houses, even being forced to end their life. Interestingly, this extravaganza begins right from the wedding invitations while the betrothals are as pompous as the weddings,” it noted.

Simple betrothals

It advised the community members to conduct betrothals as a simple function in the presence of closest relatives.

The number of invitees to weddings too should be limited, just as on jewellery, attire, and feasts.

The article also called upon the rich to take lead in reducing wedding extravaganza and set a model for the rest.

Need for change

“Some recent experience proved that the community has already changed a lot in this matter. However, more care should be given to end such tendency in toto, which is essential to ensure the financial stability of the community members. Its implementation is essential not only for the community but also for society at large,” the article stated.