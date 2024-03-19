NSS reconstitutes taluk union following protest by members

March 19, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant development, 13 out of 15 members of the Meenachil Taluk union committee of the Nair Service Society (NSS) resigned in protest against their president attending the election convention of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Kottayam.

NSS sources said the resignations were the culmination of a long-standing conflict between the union president and the committee members. Despite strict directives from the NSS leadership for leaders to maintain an equal distance from all political parties during the parliamentary elections, Mr. Nair attended the LDF’s election convention in Pala last week, further exacerbating troubles within the organization.

Following this, 13 committee members approached the NSS general secretary, G. Sukumaran Nair, and expressed their intention to step down. Subsequently, a 15-member ad-hoc committee has been constituted with the vice president of the Meenachil union as its chairman. Despite his ouster, Mr. Nair will continue as a member of the NSS board of directors.

“The position of Mr. Nair as president of the Meenachil Taluk union became untenable when most of the members under a committee led by him tendered their resignations,” explained G. Sukumaran Nair, NSS General Secretary.

The ousted Taluk union president, meanwhile, was not available for comment despite multiple attempts to contact him over the phone.

The Nair community commands a significant presence in the central Travancore constituencies of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. The community organisation has traditionally followed an equidistant approach towards all political organisations.