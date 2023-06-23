NSS presents ₹144.25-crore Budget with focus on health services, colleges

June 23, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The annual Budget of the Nair Service Society (NSS) presented on Saturday by general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair provides for an income and expenditure of ₹144.25 crore.

The Budget of the community organisation expects an income of ₹30.18 crore from the capital sector and ₹113.76 crore from the revenue sector. It has also earmarked ₹45.35 crore and ₹98.89 crore for the capital and revenue sectors respectively.

The Budget has raised the allocations towards distribution of various grants, including scholarships for students and treatment assistance. It also accords special emphasis on maintenance and restoration of buildings, besides introducing new farming techniques in its plantations.

Among the various departments under it, health services and colleges will incur the highest expenditure at ₹45.38 crore and ₹32.47 crore respectively. The revenue from these two departments are estimated to be ₹43.85 crore and ₹31.85 crores respectively.

While presenting the Budget, Mr. Sukumaran Nair also explained the context of the community organisation’s decision to approach the High Court against a recent government order regarding the reservation for the differently abled in appointments to the government-aided schools. Welcoming the Supreme Court order that upheld the reservation of Economically Weaker Sections among the forward communities, he termed it a vindication of the stance adopted by the NSS since the time of Mannathu Padmanabhan.

Office-bearers

The meeting also elected nine persons to the NSS director board including Mr. Sukumaran Nair and K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA. Mr. Sukumaran Nair also retained his position as general secretary of the organisation. M.Sangeeth Kumar from Thiruvananthapuram is the vice-president while N.V. Ayyappan Pillai from Karunagappilly is the treasurer.

