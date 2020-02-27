NSS Prathinidhi Sabha members elected

KOTTAYAM

27 February 2020 23:13 IST

The Nair Service Society (NSS) here on Thursday unanimously elected 100 persons to its Prathinidhi Sabha (delegates’ council).

Among those who were elected today are NSS president P.N. Narendranathan Nair, general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair, treasurer M. Sasikumar, and director board members Payikkatt N. Kesava Pillai, M Sangeeth Kumar, Harikumar Koyikkal, K. Pankajaksha Panicker, V. Raghavan, Pandalam Sivankutty, G. Madhusoodanan Pillai, V.A. Baburaj, K.P. Narayana Pillai, union presidents Kottukal Krishna Kumar (Neyyattinkara), Chathannoor Murali (Chathannoor), P.N. Sukumara Panicker (Chengannur), C. Rajasekharan (Kodungalloor), D. Sankarankutty (Mukundapuram), A. Jayaprakash (Alathur), V. Saseendran Master (Vadakara), P.C. Jayarajan (Batheri), and M.P. Udhayabhanu (Thalassery).

Vacancies

According to the organisation as many as 103 vacancies were reported in the 300-member council this year. The remaining three members will be elected through an election using secret ballots on March 8.

The organisation’s bylaw stipulates one-third of the delegates’ council to become vacant every year.