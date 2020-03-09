Kerala

NSS postpones interviews of teachers

In light of the COVID 19 outbreak in Kerala, the Nair Service Society has postponed the interview for the post of assistant professors (English, Botany and Statistics) to the various affiliated colleges run by it till further intimation.

In another advisory, NSS general Secrtary G.Sukumaran Nair has requested the NSS union and Karayogam offices to avoid holding public meetings and endorse the government directions among the community members.

Punching suspended

In a separate development, the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam has suspended bio-metric punching system for its employees.

