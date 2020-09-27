NSS plea on PSC recruitment

Accusing the State government of dragging its feet on the implementation of the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in forward communities, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Saturday urged the authorities to quickly implement the norm for recruitment through the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).
In a statement, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said though the Union government had issued a notification for the reservation as early as by January 2019, it took the State government over a year to come up with an order to this effect.
“Despite this order, the uncertainty over amending the reservation rules under KS&SSR part 2, 1958, caused further delay in its implementation for PSC recruitment. Though the Commission amended its reservation rules six months later, there is still uncertainty over the reservation for EWS. It is now said that the reservation norm will come into effect only when the State government issues a notification approving the rule amendment, the statement said.
