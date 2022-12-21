NSS played huge role in anti-drugs campaign: Minister

December 21, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has played an exemplary role in the State government’s ‘No to drugs’ campaign, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating NSS higher secondary and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) wing directorate-level State award presentation here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the relevance of NSS units on campuses was increasing by the day. The NSS was a great opportunity to understand at close quarters the problems of society and intervene to address these along with other students. This was especially so for vocational students who could put the skills they learnt in the classroom for the good of society. The VHSE NSS units had taken up a host of activities for the benefit of the people, particularly during the floods and COVID-19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He lauded the teachers who functioned as NSS programme officers, coordinated academic and NSS activities, and let students work among the masses.

NSS was planning many welfare and awareness programmes during its upcoming camps. The participation in the anti-drugs campaign would be continued during camp activities, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. presided over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US