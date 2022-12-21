NSS played huge role in anti-drugs campaign: Minister

December 21, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has played an exemplary role in the State government’s ‘No to drugs’ campaign, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating NSS higher secondary and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) wing directorate-level State award presentation here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the relevance of NSS units on campuses was increasing by the day. The NSS was a great opportunity to understand at close quarters the problems of society and intervene to address these along with other students. This was especially so for vocational students who could put the skills they learnt in the classroom for the good of society. The VHSE NSS units had taken up a host of activities for the benefit of the people, particularly during the floods and COVID-19.

He lauded the teachers who functioned as NSS programme officers, coordinated academic and NSS activities, and let students work among the masses.

NSS was planning many welfare and awareness programmes during its upcoming camps. The participation in the anti-drugs campaign would be continued during camp activities, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. presided over the function.