NSS petitions CM against survey

26 November 2021 22:38 IST

‘Intervene to terminate proceedings’

In line with its open objection to the methodology adopted for the socio-economic survey among forward communities in Kerala, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has sought the State Government’s intervention to terminate the proceedings.

In a memorandum, the community organisation sought a direction in this regard from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities (KSCEBCFC).

Submitted by NSS general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair, it pointed out that the current methodology of the survey would cause the denial of due rights to the economically weaker sections among forward communities. According to the NSS, a study report submitted by A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, former chairman of the KSCEBCFC, had recommended that socio, economic, and community surveys of each community should be done and the population of all communities should be recorded.

Concerns raised

“The commission, under the cover of this recommendation, is planning to conduct a sample survey by collecting details of just five families in a ward, which is unscientific. The sample survey is being done in clear violation of the commission’s recommendation, which also undermines the directive to carry out a census of all communities and a socio, economic, and community survey of each community. The sample survey will not bring out the real picture,” said Mr.Nair.

“A basic step the commission should have taken to carry out a survey was to fix the criteria for determining the backwardness among the forward communities and choose a scientific method to collect details as per the criteria. The rights of the forward communities will be denied when the survey is being carried out in haste without adequate preparation,” he added.

Holding that the Sasidharan Nair commission had already fixed the criteria for determining the weaker sections among forward communities, Mr.Nair pointed out that the validity of these criteria, fixed for a period of three years, was yet to expire.