NSS organises public protests against Shamseer

August 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The row between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) over remarks by Speaker A.N. Shamseer spilled onto the streets on Wednesday with members of the community organisation taking out processions and visiting Ganesha temples en masse.

The episode began to unfold in the morning with NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair visiting the Sree Mahadeva temple at Vazhappally in Changanassery and offering prayers to Ganesha. Following in his footsteps, members of the community organisation took out prayer processions, or Namajapa Ghoshyathra, to Ganesha temples elsewhere across the State.

“A person who holds a Constitutional position has disrespected and dishonoured a Hindu deity through his words. There is not going to be any compromise unless Mr. Shamseer tenders an apology. For a believer, faith is above science. Mr. Shamseer has created a situation in which an entire community is forced to fight for protecting their faith,” he told media persons.

According to him, the NSS has no hesitation in joining hands with other organisations, including the BJP and the RSS, when it comes to protection of faith. “The NSS was at the forefront of the Sabarimala protests which sought to protect faith. We have taken a similar stance in this matter too,” said Mr. Nair.

A few hours later, Tushar Vellappally, president of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a BJP ally, visited Mr. Nair at the NSS headquarters at Perunna in Changanassery. Emerging out of the meeting, Mr. Vellappally extended his whole-hearted support to the protests against Mr. Shamseer but declined to comment on the possibility of holding joint protests.

With CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan yet again throwing his weight behind Mr. Shamseer, the NSS is now awaiting the State government’s response on the issue.

“The faithful will consider the words of Mr. Govindan as the stance of a party secretary. The Speaker himself too has failed to clear his stance on the matter. These are not enough to address the pain of the faithful. If the government too is taking a similar stance, the NSS will have to seek other peaceful and practical options to settle the issue,” warned Mr. Nair in a statement.